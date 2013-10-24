KBR third-quarter revenue short of estimates

Oct 24 Engineering company KBR Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday along with a profit hit by a tax settlement, and said it expected full-year earnings at the low end of its own expectations.

Third-quarter profit was $24 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with a loss of $81 million, or 55 cents per share - the latter caused by a writedown on a 2010 acquisition. Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.81 billion, whereas analysts had expected nearly $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KBR also said it expected 2013 earnings to be at the low end of its predicted range of $2.55 to $2.90 per share.