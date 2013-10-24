KBR third-quarter revenue short of estimates

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
Oct 24 Engineering company KBR Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday along with a profit hit by a tax settlement, and said it expected full-year earnings at the low end of its own expectations.
Third-quarter profit was $24 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with a loss of $81 million, or 55 cents per share - the latter caused by a writedown on a 2010 acquisition. Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.81 billion, whereas analysts had expected nearly $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
KBR also said it expected 2013 earnings to be at the low end of its predicted range of $2.55 to $2.90 per share.
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.