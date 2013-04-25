UPDATE 1-KBR 1st-qtr profit ahead of estimates as margins rise

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec secures purchase orders worth $1 mln
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
April 25 Engineering company KBR Inc on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings and improved profit margins as it worked hard at turning around some of its "problem projects."
In January, the company had cut estimates for 2012 earnings because of higher-than-expected charges, including for two projects in Indonesia and because of labor cost escalations on U.S. construction work.
KBR reported a first-quarter profit of $88 million, or 59 cents per share, down from $91 million, or 61 cents per share, a year before. Analysts had expected 47 cents per share, according to the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.86 billion. The company's backlog of projects declined in the quarter to $14.2 billion from $14.9 billion three months before.
Shares of KBR rose more than 1 percent in after-hours trading to $29.50, after a similar gain during regular trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand
* Genuine parts company invests in leading industrial distributor in australasia