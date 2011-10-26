UPDATE 1-KBR 3rd-qtr profit flat, misses Wall Street

* Q3 EPS ex-items 62 cts vs Wall Street view 68 cts

* Revenue down 3 pct at $2.39 bln

* Revises '11 EPS view to $3.15-$3.30, inc. 60 cts benefit

Oct 26 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street estimates.

KBR listed negatives in the quarter that included a rise in the forecast man-hour backlog on the huge Gorgon natural gas project in Australia, lower award fees for its U.S. military work, and lower volumes in its downstream and services arms.

KBR's third-quarter net income was $185 million, or $1.22 per share, compared with $97 million, or 62 cents per share, a year before. Revenue fell 3 percent to $2.39 billion.

But excluding 60 cents per share from a discrete tax items benefit, the company earned 62 cents per share, short of the 68 cents analysts, on average, had expected, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company now expects a 2011 earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.30. (Reporting by Braden Reddall)