REFILE-KBR to pay SEC penalty over whistleblower protection violation

NEW YORK, April 1 KBR Inc has agreed to
pay $130,000 to settle what the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission called its first whistleblower protection case over
improperly restrictive language in confidentiality agreements.
The SEC said Wednesday that the Houston-based company
violated a federal regulation by requiring witnesses in internal
investigations to sign confidentiality agreements that warned of
possible discipline if they discussed the matters with outside
parties.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)