UPDATE 2-KBR to pay SEC penalty in whistleblower protection case

By Nate Raymond
April 1 KBR Inc has agreed to pay
$130,000 to settle what the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday called its first whistleblower
protection case over improperly restrictive language in
confidentiality agreements.
The SEC said that the Houston-based oil services company
violated a federal regulation by requiring witnesses in internal
investigations to sign confidentiality agreements that warned of
possible discipline if they discussed the matters with outside
parties.
The SEC also said since the internal investigations included
allegations of securities law violations, the terms of the
agreements violated a rule it enacted following the passage of
the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in 2010.
There were no instances where KBR specifically blocked
employees from speaking with it because of the agreements, the
SEC said, which required them to seek approval from its legal
department before speaking with outside parties.
But Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement director, said
KBR's confidentiality agreements "potentially discouraged
employees from reporting securities violations to us."
The SEC said as part of the agreement KBR will voluntarily
amend its confidentiality clause to add language saying
employees are free to report violations to the SEC or other
agencies without the company's approval.
KBR neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing as part of the
settlement. KBR Chief Executive Officer Stuart Bradie in a
statement said the company had never taken any action to enforce
the confidentiality agreement.
"We are pleased to have amicably resolved this matter and
look forward to putting it behind us," he said.
The probe appears to have stemmed from a complaint by former
KBR employee Harry Barko, who has since 2005 been pursuing a
False Claims Act lawsuit accusing the company of defrauding the
U.S. government while administering military contracts in Iraq.
Stephen Kohn, a lawyer for Barko, on Wednesday provided a
copy of a 2014 complaint he sent the SEC and Justice Department
about the confidentiality agreement provisions.
Kohn in a statement called the SEC's settlement a "historic
day for whistleblowers" in dealing with corporate practices that
silence employees through restrictive non-disclosure agreements.
"Today's action by the SEC signals the advancement of
nationwide corporate reform," he said. "Transparency has
triumphed over censorship."
