UPDATE 2-KBW posts 4th-quarter loss on sluggish bank M&A

* Q4 adj oper loss $0.28/shr vs est profit $0.02/shr
* Rev down 44 pct
* Investment banking rev down 65 pct
* Top management won't get bonuses for 2011 performance
Feb 23 KBW Inc reported a
fourth-quarter loss due to restructuring charges and a drought
of merger and acquisition activity among its core customer base
of small to mid-sized commercial banks.
The New York-based company posted a net loss of $16.3
million, or 55 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier net
profit of $3 million.
Excluding severance and other one-time charges, KBW posted a
loss of 28 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected a
profit of 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While restructuring charges for the elimination of about 20
percent of KBW's workforce were expected, revenue and earnings
were "well below" forecast, JMP Securities analyst David Trone
wrote in a note to clients. He maintained his "buy" rating on
KBW on prospects of banking consolidation down the road, but
said the stock was likely to fall on Thursday because of the
"big miss."
Shares of KBW were down 7.1 percent at $16.03 in midmorning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They had fallen 8.7
percent earlier.
On a conference call, recently appointed Chief Executive
Officer Thomas Michaud declined to say when merger activity
among bank clients might revive, but said potential buyers are
getting more confident while sellers are under pressure to cut
costs and expand revenue.
"There is a general belief within the industry that
consolidation has to happen as a way of driving better returns
in the banking industry," he said.
Potential buyers, he said, are growing more confident that
they can effectively value loan portfolios.
Michaud and other top executives are not receiving cash
bonuses or previously granted restricted shares because of the
company's poor 2011 performance. KBW lost $31.7 million, or
$1.02 a share, for the year.
When Michaud took the reins in October, KBW said it would
fire about 80 employees, but added to the total as a result of
closing its small asset management unit. Trone estimated that
the cuts affected about 20 percent of the workforce.
KBW, which also consolidated office space and ended several
market data contracts with vendors, said it expected
compensation charges to fall by about $16 million annually.
Revenue in the fourth quarter fell 44 percent to $54.9
million, below analysts' estimates of $80.1 million. Investment
banking revenue tumbled almost 65 percent.
The company's commission revenue fell 22.2 percent as
investors continued to eschew buying banking stocks and fretted
about extreme volatility. "The group's been awful for a
sustained period of time," Michaud said, but noted that
institutional investors in the early part of 2012 were beginning
to reinvest.
KBW retained its 5-cent-a-share dividend and repurchased
336,500 shares during the quarter, saying its capital position
remains "strong."