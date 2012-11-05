版本:
Stifel Financial to buy KBW

Nov 5 Stifel Financial Corp said it would buy smaller rival KBW Inc in a transaction valued at about $575 million, creating a middle-market investment bank focused on the financial services industry.

KBW shareholders will receive $17.50 per share comprised of $10 per share in cash and $7.50 per share in Stifel stock.

