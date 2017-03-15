UPDATE 1-Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
(Changes sourcing, adds share move)
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
New York-based Virtu has proposed to acquire all the outstanding shares of KCG's common stock for $18.50-$20.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at as much as $1.33 billion.
Shares of KCG were up 27 percent in extended trading after closing at $13.73 on Wednesday. Virtu's shares were little changed.
KCG's board of directors, along with its financial and legal advisers, is reviewing the proposal, the company said.
The Wall Street Journal earlier in the day reported about the proposed deal. (on.wsj.com/2noyMHl) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: