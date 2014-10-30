KCG reports loss, says could sell Hotspot FX trading venue

NEW YORK Oct 30 Trading firm KCG Holdings Inc , which reported a third quarter loss on Thursday, said it may sell its electronic foreign exchange trading venue, Hotspot, as regulatory pressures in the FX market may make the unit more attractive to potential buyers.

KCG reported a net loss of $9.6 million, or 9 cents per share in the period, compared with a profit of $227.8 million, or $1.99 a share, a year earlier. The company said that several factors pressured revenues during the quarter, including a seasonally slow July and August in U.S. equities, along with heightened competitive pressures in the market making business.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based firm said it had begun to explore strategic options for Hotspot, and that it would aim to sell the unit if doing so would create the best value for its shareholders.

The $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market has been the focus of a probe by regulators in Britain following allegations that bank traders used advance knowledge of client orders to try and manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks. JPMorgan, UBS and Deutsche Bank each set aside more than $1 billion in the third quarter for extra legal costs, which sources have said is mostly to cover potential fines relating to currency market investigations. Barclays Plc set aside around $800 million in the quarter for potential fines.

The regulatory pressures could cause more banks to shift the big voice-based orders at the center of the currency market scandal to more transparent electronic systems. That in turn could make Hotspot, which has a client base of banks, professional trading firms and institutional investors, a hot commodity.

"I think we've seen this movie before," KCG Chief Executive Daniel Coleman said on a call with analysts to discuss the company's results. "You start with fines, then you start with regulatory change and then you start with market change. I think Hotspot is really well positioned to play a big role here and I think there is an opportunity for shareholders to get a good value if we go that route," he said.

KCG may in the future also consider selling its stake of just under 20 percent in privately held exchange operator BATS Global Markets, Coleman said.

"We are very happy owners of the BATS stake and we think it's a great organization ... but if there's a great opportunity for us to monetize, we would consider it," he said.

KCG, which trades equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities through both voice and automated execution, and includes an agency brokerage and off-exchange trading platforms, formed in July 2013 after trading firm Getco bought rival Knight Capital Group. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Andrew Hay)