China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
(Corrects first paragraph to say 5 percent of global staff, not 5 percent of European staff)
Oct 22 KCG Holdings Inc laid off around 3 percent of its U.S. workforce and 5 percent of its global staff on Tuesday following a review of its business, which formed in July following the takeover of trading firm Knight Capital by rival firm Getco, a source familiar with the situation said.
Around 30 people in the United States and about 30 people in Europe received layoff notices, effective immediately, as the company, which is one of the largest U.S. market makers, sought to eliminate job redundancies following the merger, the person said. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.