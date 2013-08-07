Knight and Getco record losses, mainly on KCG merger costs

Aug 7 Trading firms Getco Holding Co and Knight Capital Group, which combined in July to create KCG Holdings , both had losses in the second quarter, due mainly to merger costs.

KCG said on Tuesday that Getco, which was a private company until its takeover of Knight, had a loss of $72.9 million in the quarter, compared with year-earlier earnings of $3.8 million.

Knight lost $30.8 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $3.3 million, or 4 cents a share.