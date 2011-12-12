版本:
KDB-led fund buys Apache gas assets for $200 mln -KDB

SEOUL Dec 12 A South Korean private equity fund led by Korea Development Bank (KDB) has acquired gas assets from U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp for $200 million, KDB said on Monday.

KDB said in a statement that its private equity fund, which includes South Korea's top refiner SK Energy as a partner, had purchased 490 gas rigs in East Texas, jointly with U.S. Patara Oil & Gas.

