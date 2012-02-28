UPDATE 1-KDDI to market iPad 3 by early March - Nikkei

Feb 29 KDDI Corp is negotiating a
deal with Apple Inc that will allow the Japanese mobile
carrier to sell iPads in Japan, possibly by March when the
third-generation tablets are set to release, the Nikkei
reported.
Currently, rival Softbank Corp has exclusive
marketing rights to iPad in Japan, the business daily said.
KDDI, which started selling iPhone last October, will
discount data charges for a bundle with fiber-optic or cable
television service starting next month, to attract smartphone
users, the Nikkei said.
It may offer packages including iPad to bring data rates
below Softbank's 4,725 yen ($58.68) a month, the daily said.
In the tablet market, KDDI had fallen behind Softbank and
NTT DoCoMo Inc, whose lineup includes popular models
from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Nikkei said.