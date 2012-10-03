KDDI finalising iPad sale deal in Japan with Apple-Nikkei

BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
TOKYO Oct 4 KDDI Corp is in the final stages of talks with Apple Inc to sell a new version of its iPad expected for release in Japan next month, in a move that would end rival Softbank Corp's monopoly on cellular-enabled iPads, the Nikkei business daily reported.
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical