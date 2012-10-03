版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 07:33 BJT

KDDI finalising iPad sale deal in Japan with Apple-Nikkei

TOKYO Oct 4 KDDI Corp is in the final stages of talks with Apple Inc to sell a new version of its iPad expected for release in Japan next month, in a move that would end rival Softbank Corp's monopoly on cellular-enabled iPads, the Nikkei business daily reported.

