CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)

March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group
Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and
the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
A significant increase in demand from oil producers would
also allow the company to comfortably commission a part of its
idle fleet through 2017, Chief Executive James Stewart told
Reuters.
Keane Group said the continuation of present market
conditions would result in a sequential gross revenue increase
of 30 percent to 40 percent in the first quarter of 2017.
Keane Group's net loss widened to $38.5 million, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $25.7 million, a
year earlier.
Revenue nearly tripled to $151 million.
The company's quarterly costs more than doubled to $180
million.
While pricing continues to improve, input cost inflation,
which includes sand costs and pressure on wages, would continue
to be a headwind for the industry, CEO James Stewart said.
