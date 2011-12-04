Hana Fin chairman expects to close KEB takeover by year-end

SEOUL Dec 4 The chairman of South Korea's
Hana Financial Group said on Sunday he expected to
complete its acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)
by the end of this year, a deal that would boost its
presence in the country's highly competitive banking sector.
His remarks came days after U.S. private equity fund Lone
Star struck a revised deal to sell its controlling stake in KEB
to Hana, with an 11 percent discount at $3.5 billion.
The Hana's acquisition of KEB, South Korea's top foreign
exchange specialist, would help Lone Star exit from its troubled
investment in Korea.
The long-delayed transaction between Hana and Lone Star is
now left only with a final regulatory approval after legal
disputes and regulatory delays dragged their feet for more than
a year.
Hana's chairman, Kim Seung-yu, said the company, South
Korea's No.4 financial services group by assets, would file for
an approval to regulators on Dec 5.
"We will go with the two-brand system and embrace
everything," Kim told a press conference on Sunday after signing
the renewed deal with Lone Star.
Following a guilty verdict on the stock manipulation
charges, regulators last month ordered the Dallas-based fund to
sell down its stake in KEB to below 10 percent within six
months, a move seen paving the way to the drawn-out sale.
If successful, Hana will be able to better compete with
bigger local rivals by taking over KEB, which handles nearly
half the foreign exchange transactions by local banks.
Hana made a surprising purchase agreement on KEB control
with Lone Star last November. But the deal had been hanging in
balance and the two parties had to extend it twice.