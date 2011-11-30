UPDATE 1-Hana set to cut $3.8 bln KEB buy by around 7 pct-source

SEOUL Nov 30 Hana Financial Group
and U.S. fund Lone Star are likely to agree to cut
the price for Hana's 4.4 trillion won ($3.8 billion) buy of the
fund's stake in Korea Exchange Bank by at least 7
percent, a source said on Wednesday.
"The two sides are looking to agree on a price cut of around
1,000-1,500 won per share and are narrowing their differences,"
the source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The person declined to be named because an agreement had yet
to be reached.
The Maeil Business Newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday
that the acquisition price was likely to be cut by around 1,000
won per share and the deal may be agreed this week.
A Hana spokesman said the bank could not confirm the report.
Hana, South Korea's No.4 financial services group by assets,
originally agreed to pay around 13,390 won per share to buy a 51
percent stake in Korea Exchange Bank from the U.S. private
equity group.
It had sought to close the transaction early this year but
had to extend it due to delays in regulatory approval and legal
disputes involving stock manipulation charges against Lone Star.
Shares in Hana rose 3 percent as of 0548 GMT, and
KEB gained 0.4 percent in a Seoul market down 0.5
percent.