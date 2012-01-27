S.Korea Hana Fin wins regulatory approval to buy KEB -official

SEOUL Jan 27 South Korean regulators approved on Friday Hana Financial Group's 3.9 trillion won ($3.48 billion) deal to acquire Korea Exchange Bank , an official said, paving the way for U.S. private equity firm Lone Star's long-sought sale of the local lender.

The official did not provide further details.

Amid two collapsed deals, legal actions, an office raid, dumped advisers, bad press, a financial crisis and a rapid market recovery, Lone Star has struggled to close one of the most contentious and widely publicised private-equity exits in Asia.