Korea regulators launch probe into KEB over board members

SEOUL Nov 24 Officials at South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service said they had launched a probe into Korea Exchange Bank (KEB), after urging it to replace three board members including Paul Yoo, the former Seoul head of U.S. fund Lone Star who was found guilty of stock manipulation charges in October.

Following the guilty verdict, Korean regulators ordered Lone Star, which holds a majority stake in KEB, to sell down its stake to 10 percent or lower. It also asked KEB to sack three board members associated with Lone Star, but an FSS official said KEB had yet to comply with the request.

A KEB spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)