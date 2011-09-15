S.Korea says to review Hana-KEB deal after court ruling

SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korean financial regulators will review whether to approve an agreed $4.1 billion deal by Hana Financial Group to buy Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star after a final court ruling on KEB's top shareholder, a top regulator said.

"(We) will review the case after the court ruling," Kim Seok-dong, head of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), told reporters on Thursday.

A South Korean court will decide on Oct 6 on whether Lone Star, the biggest shareholder of KEB, is guilty of manipulating stock prices in connection with the merger of KEB's credit card unit in 2003.

Hana and U.S. buyout fund Lone Star extended the deadline for finalising the stake sale to the end of November as regulators have pushed back approval of what could be the country's biggest banking deal due to legal uncertainties. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)