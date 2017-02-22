版本:
MOVES-Keefe, Bruyette & Woods appoints new managing director

Feb 22 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp, appointed Brian Wornow as managing director of the financial services investment banking group.

Wornow will be based out of New York.

Previously, he worked as senior managing director at Clayton Holdings. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
