UPDATE 1-Keio to buy Tepco's real estate unit-Nikkei

Dec 27 Keio Corp plans to acquire a real estate subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) early next month, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The sale is part of an effort by Tepco to raise funds, including money needed to compensate those affected by the meltdown at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the paper said.

Railway operator Keio will buy a 91 percent stake in ReBita Inc from the utility, which holds a 96 percent interest in the unit, for an undisclosed price, the Nikkei said.

Through the acquisition, Keio plans to repair properties along its rail lines and ramp up its real estate operations in areas not served by its trains, the daily reported.

It also plans to dispatch personnel, including a new president, to sit on ReBita's board, the paper said.

Founded in 2005, ReBita -- which reported sales of about 6.8 billion yen ($87.07 million) and operating profit of 475 million yen last fiscal year -- runs businesses including the maintenance and brokering of properties as well as construction, the Nikkei said.