Keller full-year profit up on recovery in U.S. construction

March 2 Keller Group Plc, a British
ground engineering contractor, posted a 15 percent rise in
full-year pretax profit, helped by a gradual recovery in the
United States, its largest market by revenue.
The company, which lays foundations for infrastructure and
industrial projects, said full-year pretax profit before
exceptional items rose to 85.1 million pounds ($131.05 million)
in the year ended Dec. 31, from 74.1 million pounds a year
earlier.
Full-year revenue increased 11 percent to 1.599 billion
pounds.
The company said gradual improvements in the United States
and better operating performance had set the group on course for
another year of good progress in 2015.
($1 = 0.6494 pounds)
