Keller to buy North American Energy Partners' piling business

June 11 British construction company Keller
Group Plc said it would buy North American Energy
Partners Inc's piling business for up to C$320 million
($314.1 million), as it seeks to expand its footprint in Canada.
Keller would pay an initial C$227.5 million in cash and up
to a further C$92.5 million of deferred contingent payments
depending upon North American Piling's financial performance in
the three years following the completion of the transaction.
"The board has identified Canada as a key target market and
this acquisition of a complementary piling business represents
an excellent opportunity to build substantially on Keller's
existing presence in that market," Keller's Chief Executive
Justin Atkinson said in a statement.
Piling is the process by which a column of wood, steel or
concrete is driven into the ground to provide support for a
structure.
Keller said it planned to fund the deal through a share
placement to raise 58.7 million pounds ($91.1 million) in gross
proceeds, and its existing credit facilities.