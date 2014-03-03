版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 3日 星期一 15:21 BJT

Keller Group profit jumps on US construction market recovery

March 3 British construction company Keller Group Plc said full-year pretax profit rose 70 percent, driven by an increase in housing and construction activity in North America.

The company, which built the foundation for London's Olympic stadium, said pretax profit rose to 74.1 million pounds ($124.2 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 43.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to 1.43 billion pounds.

Revenue from its North America business - Keller's biggest division - rose to 699.4 million pounds from 581.9 million a year earlier.

The London-listed company's shares closed at 1270 pence on Friday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐