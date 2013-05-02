BRIEF-Kellogg shares down 1.7 pct premarket

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
NEW YORK May 2 Kellogg Co : * Shares down 1.7 percent in premarket trading after results
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: