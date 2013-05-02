版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Kellogg shares down 1.7 pct premarket

NEW YORK May 2 Kellogg Co : * Shares down 1.7 percent in premarket trading after results

