Kellogg's cereal cafe to snap, crackle and pop into Times Square

June 29 Kellogg Co is offering a grrrr-eat new spot for cereal-lovers, with the opening of its first cereal cafe in New York City's Times Square, the company said on Wednesday.

The maker of Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies said a bowl of cereal at the cafe, which opens July 4, will cost anywhere between $6.50 and $7.50 and can be eaten in or taken out.

There are plans to launch a delivery service later in the year, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said in a statement.

The cafe is part of a push by Kellogg to reinvigorate U.S. cereal sales that have declined as consumers choose healthier foods over sugary and processed products.

The cereal cafe concept already exists in London, England where the Cereal Killer Cafe has two branches.

Celebrity chefs Christina Tosi, owner of Momofuku Milk Bar, and Anthony Rudolf of Journee, will provide the Kellogg's cafe with new gourmet recipes in an effort to revive cereal's somewhat soggy status.

"Kellogg's NYC will remind families how fun and delicious cereal is, especially when elevated with creative ingredients," Rudolf said in the statement.

The cafe marries a fast-casual dining experience with the cereal brand. Staff members dressed in t-shirts with Kellogg's catch phrases greet customers, behind a colorful counter laden with myriad toppings like lime zest, thyme and malted milk powder.

Customers receive a buzzer that notifies them when their order is complete.

Once the buzzer goes off, they pick up their order, packaged in a brown paper bag showered with Kellogg's logo, from a red locker.

And, don't worry, each bowl comes with a 12-ounce container of milk - on the side. (Reporting by Melissa Fares, additional reporting by Brendan McDermid; Editing by Andrew Hay)