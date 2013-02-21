Kellogg recalls some Special K cereal, citing glass fragments

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 20 Kellogg Co said 36,000
packages of its Special K Red Berries cereal could contain
dangerous glass fragments and have been pulled from the market,
the latest in a series of recalls of its popular brands.
Company spokesman Kris Charles said late on Wednesday that
three sizes of the product were involved and had been
distributed across the United States to a limited number of
retailers. No consumer injuries have been reported, she said.
"The company took this precautionary action due to the
possible presence of glass fragments from a single batch of one
of the ingredients," Charles said. "This is a very small
recall...We took the step out of an abundance of caution."
Charles said the voluntary recall is unrelated to big
recalls in recent years that involved other well-known Kellogg
cereals, cookies and crackers. The company is still in the
process of turning itself around after admitting that it had cut
too many jobs in prior years that contributed to manufacturing
problems.
The latest recall involves 11.2-ounce retail packages of
Kellogg's Special K Red Berries cereal identified by UPC Code
38000 59923 with a "Better if Used by" date stamp of DEC 02 2013
KNC 105 00:13 through DEC 02 2013 KNC 105 02:30.
It also includes 37-ounce club-store packages identified by
UPC Code 38000 20940, followed by a "Better if Used by" date of
NOV 30 2013 KNB 107 17:31 to NOV 30 2013 KNB 107 20:05.
Kellogg said 22.4-ounce twin-packs were also recalled. They
are identified by UPC Code 38000 78356, along with "Better if
Used by" time stamps of NOV 30 2013 KNA 105 07:00 to NOV 30 2013
KNA 105 08:51, and NOV 30 2013 KNB 105 15:00 to NOV 30 2013 KNB
105 17:05.
Special K is touted by the company as a low-calorie consumer
option.
Kellogg in October recalled 2.8 million boxes of its
Mini-Wheats cereal after fragments of flexible metal mesh from a
faulty manufacturing part were found inside packages.
In June 2010, the company voluntarily recalled millions of
packages of Kellogg's Corn Pops, Honey Smacks, Froot Loops and
Apple Jacks cereals due to an off-flavor and odor of the
products.
In 2009, it voluntarily recalled certain lots of its Austin
and Keebler brands of peanut-butter sandwich crackers and Famous
Amos and Keebler cookies due to potential contamination with
Salmonella.