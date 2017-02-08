Kellogg to stop direct store delivery in U.S. Snacks business

Feb 8 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on
Wednesday it would stop distributing its U.S. Snacks business's
products directly to stores and instead switch to its more
widely used warehouse distribution model in order to cut costs.
About 75 percent of the company's sales in the United
States, including those at its Pringles, Frozen Foods and
Morning Foods businesses, are done through the warehouse model,
Kellogg said.
The company said it would provide severance, benefits and
retention packages to the employees impacted by the transition.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)