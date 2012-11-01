版本:
2012年 11月 1日

Kellogg profit rises

Nov 1 Kellogg Co reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its Pringles business.

The world's largest cereal maker reported net income of $296 million, or 82 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with $290 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

