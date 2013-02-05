UPDATE 4-Kellogg outlook better than expected

By Martinne Geller
Feb 5 Kellogg Co forecast 2013 earnings
that looked better than analysts expected as it continues
turning around its business.
Kellogg, the maker of Corn Flakes, Keebler cookies and Eggo
waffles, had several product recalls in recent years after too
many job cuts had left it vulnerable to problems including food
safety issues.
The company started reinvesting in operations in late 2011,
and continued in 2012, also buying Pringles snacks and
increasing its own new products and marketing.
"We are essentially a turnaround that is turning ... and
heading in the right direction," said Chief Executive John
Bryant. He said the company has "turned a corner" in improving
its supply chain and that integration of Pringles and the
implementation of new information technology remain "works in
progress" for 2013.
Kellogg expects 2013 profit growth of 5 percent to 7
percent, translating into earnings of $3.82 to $3.91 per share,
including an accounting change and currency fluctuations, but
excluding costs from integrating Pringles.
Even though Kellogg earlier provided the growth range, the
actual forecast is higher than analysts' average estimate of
$3.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The 2013 forecast is greater than the Street expected, in
part, because a change in pension accounting boosted 2012
earnings.
"These guys are making headway," said Edward Jones analyst
Brian Yarbrough. "If they can avoid more recalls I think they're
definitely setting themselves up for a pretty good 2013."
Yarbrough said the Pringles deal was important, but noted
that improving operations and execution in its core business was
crucial for restoring investor confidence.
"There's been a lot of costs associated with that and a lot
of questions about management and their ability to execute on
the business," Yarbrough said.
In the fourth quarter, Kellogg posted a net loss of $32
million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a loss of $195
million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Due to a change in the way Kellogg accounts for pensions, it
recognized a year-end charge.
Excluding the accounting change, earnings were 65 cents per
share, down from 71 cents per share a year earlier.
Net sales rose 18 percent to $3.56 billion. Excluding
foreign currency translation, acquisitions, divestitures and
integration costs, sales rose 5 percent.
That was much better than some analysts, including Janney
Capital Markets' Jonathan Feeney, expected. Feeney said volume
growth of 2.6 percent was the strongest performance since March
2007.
Shares were up 1.1 percent at $58.83 in afternoon trading.