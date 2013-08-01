Kellogg reports higher second-quarter profit

Aug 1 Kellogg Co reported higher second-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by acquisitions.

Kellogg, the maker of Corn Flakes cereal and Eggo waffles, said net income rose to $352 million, or 96 cents per share, from $324 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.71 billion from $3.47 billion a year earlier.