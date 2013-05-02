Kellogg first-quarter profit hurt by ingredient costs

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
May 2 Kellogg Co reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, hurt by higher ingredient costs.
The maker of Corn Flakes cereal, Keebler cookies and Eggo waffles said net income was $311 million, or 85 cents per share in the first quarter, down from $351 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $3.86 billion from $3.44 billion a year earlier.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: