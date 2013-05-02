Kellogg first-quarter profit hurt by ingredient costs

May 2 Kellogg Co reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, hurt by higher ingredient costs.

The maker of Corn Flakes cereal, Keebler cookies and Eggo waffles said net income was $311 million, or 85 cents per share in the first quarter, down from $351 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.86 billion from $3.44 billion a year earlier.