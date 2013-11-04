Kellogg to cut 7 pct of workforce by 2017, profit rises 3 pct

Nov 4 Kellogg Co reported a 3 percent rise
in quarterly profit, helped by a fall in cereal-making costs,
and said it would slash 7 percent of its workforce by 2017.
The company's shares rose 1 percent in premarket trading.
Net income of the world's largest cereal manufacturer rose
to $326 million, or 90 cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 28 from $318 million, or 89 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The maker of Corn Flakes, Chocos cereal and Eggo waffles
said revenue fell marginally to $3.72 billion.
Kellogg announced a new cost-cutting program called Project
K to strengthen existing businesses in its core domestic markets
and increase growth in developing markets.
The program is expected to result in total pre-tax charges
of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, the company said.