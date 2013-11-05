CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Kellogg to cut 7 pct of workforce by 2017, lowers forecast (Nov. 4)

(Corrects paragraph 5 to make clear the company will set up
By Siddharth Cavale
Nov 4 Kellogg Co, the world's largest
maker of breakfast cereals, said it would cut about 7 percent of
its workforce by 2017 and also trim production capacity, after
reporting another quarterly decline in sales in its cereals
business.
Shares of the maker of corn flakes, Keebler cookies, Froot
Loops cereals and Eggo waffles rose as much as 4 percent.
The company's cereals business, which includes Special K
corn flakes and Rice Krispies, has been battling stiff
competition from General Mills Inc and private-label
cereal brands. Increasing popularity of yoghurt, frozen egg
sandwiches and other breakfast items has also hit the business.
Sales at Kellogg's U.S. morning foods business, which
includes cereals, fell 2.2 percent in the third quarter ended
Sept. 28.
The job cuts are a part of a four-year cost-cutting program,
called Project K, that the company launched on Monday. The
company said it would create regional hubs that will put
resources closer to its plants.
Kellogg did not name these locations, but said that about
two-thirds of the expected pre-tax charges of $1.2 billion-$1.4
billion over the course of the program would come from supply
chain-related actions.
"The primary source of savings will be from consolidating
facilities and eliminating excess capacity. It will not be from
reducing headcount in our operating plants," Alistair Hirst,
senior vice president of the company's global supply chain, told
analysts on a post-earnings conference call.
Kellogg had about 31,000 employees globally at the end of
2012.
The company also said it would invest in building its cereal
brands and developing its business in emerging markets.
"Overall, net-net it was an okay quarter but the big
surprise was the cost cutting, and I think investors are viewing
that positively," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.
Project K follows a three-year initiative, K-Lean, that
Kellogg had launched in 2009 to save $1 billion in annual costs.
However, the company's quality control weakened due to too many
job cuts, leading to product recalls.
Between 2009 and 2011, Kellogg recalled packages of cereals,
cookies and protein bars.
JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman said the new cost-cutting plan
could expose the company to supply chain risks. "This would
carry a risk for any company, but perhaps especially for
Kellogg, which suffered numerous supply chain hiccups partially
as a result of its last cost savings effort," he wrote in a
note, reaffirming his "underweight" rating on Kellogg's stock.
Yarbrough, however, said he expected the company to execute
the latest plan more efficiently.
"There is an opportunity to increase margins, increase
profitability and they haven't been really efficient, so this
shows they are going after some of that," he said.
EARNINGS BEAT
Kellogg reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for
the third quarter on Monday, helped by cost cuts.
Net income rose to $326 million, or 90 cents per share, in
the quarter from $318 million, or 89 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding certain integration costs and expenses related to
Project K, Kellogg earned 95 cents per share. Analysts on
average had expected 89 cents.
The company said revenue was flat at $3.72 billion, in line
with Wall Street estimates.
Kellogg also forecast full-year adjusted earnings at the low
end of its previous estimate of $3.75-$3.84 per share, citing
weaker-than-expected sales in certain food categories that it
did not name.
Analysts on average were expecting $3.77, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company cut its 2013 revenue growth forecast to 4-5
percent from 5 percent and said current-quarter sales in North
America would remain under pressure.
Kellogg shares were up about 1 percent at $63.30 on Monday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has risen
about 16 percent this year to Friday's close.
