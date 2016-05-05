Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly sales fall 4.5 pct

May 5 Kellogg Co, the maker of Corn Flakes
and Cheez-It crackers, reported a 4.5 percent drop in quarterly
net sales, due to lower sales of its snacks and cereals in the
United States and a strong dollar, which hurt sales in
international markets.
Net income attributable to Kellogg fell to $175 million, or
49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2 from $227
million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company had a $217 million interest expense in the first
quarter, most of which was related to a bond tender.
Net sales fell to $3.40 billion from $3.56 billion a year
earlier, falling for the fifth straight quarter.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)