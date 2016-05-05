UPDATE 1-Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's sales fall more than expected

(Adds details, share move)
May 5 Kellogg Co, the maker of Corn Flakes
and Pringles chips, reported a steeper-than-expected drop in
quarterly sales as demand for its breakfast cereals and snacks
remained sluggish in the United States, its biggest market.
The company's shares were down 2.4 percent in premarket
trading on Thursday. They had risen 20 percent in the past year.
Kellogg, like other big food makers, has seen sales decline
as consumers opt for healthier foods such as yogurt and
sandwiches over sugary and processed products.
Sales in Kellogg's U.S. snacks business, its largest, which
sells Cheez-It crackers and Pringles chips, fell 2.6 percent in
the first quarter ended April 2.
Sales in its U.S. morning foods business, which makes Corn
Flakes and Froot Loops, fell 1.2 percent.
Total sales fell 4.5 percent to $3.40 billion, declining for
the fifth straight quarter. Analysts on an average had expected
a drop to $3.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The 110-year old company's net income also fell, mainly due
to a $217 million interest expense bill related to a bond
tender. However, Kellogg's cost-saving measures helped its
adjusted profit beat estimates.
Net income attributable to Kellogg fell to $175 million, or
49 cents per share, from $227 million, or 64 cents per share.
Excluding impact from its Venezuela business and other
items, earnings were 97 cents per share. Analysts were expecting
94 cents.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza)