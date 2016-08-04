Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly sales fall 6.6 pct

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Kellogg Co's quarterly sales fell 6.6 percent, the sixth straight quarter of decline, as demand slid for its breakfast foods and snacks.
However, net income attributable to the company rose to $280 million, or 79 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2 from $223 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales slumped to $3.27 billion from $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer