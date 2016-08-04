版本:
Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly sales fall 6.6 pct

Aug 4 Kellogg Co's quarterly sales fell 6.6 percent, the sixth straight quarter of decline, as demand slid for its breakfast foods and snacks.

However, net income attributable to the company rose to $280 million, or 79 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2 from $223 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales slumped to $3.27 billion from $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

