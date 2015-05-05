Cereal maker Kellogg's sales fall 5 pct

May 5 Kellogg Co, the world's largest
maker of breakfast cereals, reported a 5 percent drop in
quarterly net sales as a strong dollar reduced the value of
sales outside North America.
Net income attributable to Kellogg almost halved to $227
million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April
4, from $406 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $3.56 billion from $3.74 billion. The
maker of Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies gets about a third of its
revenue from outside North America.
