Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly sales fall 2.3 pct

Nov 1 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co posted
the seventh straight drop in quarterly sales citing weak demand
for cereal in the United States, a challenging UK market and
"portfolio transformations that have taken longer than
anticipated to execute".
Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to $292 million, or
82 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $205
million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 2.3 percent to $3.25 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)