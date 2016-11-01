UPDATE 1-Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly profit beats estimates

(Adds details, share movement)
Nov 1 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
cost-cutting and lower cost of goods sold, but sales fell for
the seventh straight quarter.
The company, whose products also include Pringles chips and
Cheez-It crackers, raised its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast to
$4.16-$4.23 per share in constant currency terms, from
$4.11-$4.18.
Kellogg, responding to weak demand for its processed foods,
launched "Project K" in 2013 to save up to $475 million annually
by 2018, by cutting jobs and optimizing production.
The company also rolled out zero-based budgeting, under
which managers have to justify expenses for each budget period.
Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to $292 million, or
82 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $205
million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 87 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 2.3 percent to $3.25 billion, missing
analysts' average estimate of $3.28 billion.
Sales fell due to weak demand for breakfast cereal in the
United States and the UK.
The company's shares were up 2.2 percent at $76.80 in light
premarket trading on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the stock
had risen 4 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)