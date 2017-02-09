Kellogg's quarterly loss widens, sales fall further

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co posted a bigger quarterly net loss, as it took a charge related to its Venezuelan business.
Net loss attributable to Kellogg widened to $53 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $41 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
The net loss included a charge of $72 million or 20 cents per share due to the exclusion of its Venezuelan business from its financial statements.
Net sales fell for the eighth straight quarter to $3.1 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)