2017年 2月 9日

Kellogg's quarterly loss widens, sales fall further

Feb 9 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co posted a bigger quarterly net loss, as it took a charge related to its Venezuelan business.

Net loss attributable to Kellogg widened to $53 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $41 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The net loss included a charge of $72 million or 20 cents per share due to the exclusion of its Venezuelan business from its financial statements.

Net sales fell for the eighth straight quarter to $3.1 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
