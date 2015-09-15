版本:
Kellogg to spend $450 mln to expand in Africa

Sept 15 Kellogg Co said it would buy a 50 percent stake in Lagos, Nigeria-based Multipro, a sales and distribution unit owned by Singapore's Tolaram Group, for $450 million.

Kellogg said it would also have the option to buy a stake in Tolaram Africa Foods. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

