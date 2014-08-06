Kellogg evaluating offer for UK's United Biscuits - Sky News

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
Aug 6 Kellogg Co is considering a 2 billion pound ($3.37 billion) offer for United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), the UK-based maker of McVitie's, Sky News reported.
Industry insiders have said Kellogg could be a possible suitor for United Biscuits, given its large presence in the snack aisle with Keebler cookies, Pop Tarts and Cheez-It crackers and due to the struggles at its core cereal business.
Sky News said Kellogg was working with investment bank Barclays on a possible deal. (bit.ly/1y65JTa)
United Biscuits' private equity owners, Blackstone Group LP and PAI Partners, have also been reported to be working on a public listing or a sale of the company.
Representatives for Kellogg and United Biscuits were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.5936 British pound) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab