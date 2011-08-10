UPDATE 2-Kelly Services sees stronger market recovery in second half

* Q2 adj EPS from cont ops $0.52 vs est $0.29

* Q2 rev $1.40 bln vs est $1.37 bln

* Shares up 8 pct (Compares with analysts' estimates; adds conference call comments in paragraph 2, share movement)

Aug 10 Kelly Services Inc's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its services in the Americas, and the staffing company said the current economic recovery was sustainable.

Customers are expecting economic expansion in the second half of 2011 to be stronger than the first, Chief Executive Carl Camden said on a conference call with analysts.

Kelly Services assigns professional and technical employees in areas such as finance, education, engineering, information technology, law, healthcare and home care.

The company posted an adjusted profit from continuing operations of 52 cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimates of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 16 percent to $1.4 billion. Americas commercial revenue from services rose 12 percent to $670.3 million.

Kelly Services -- founded in 1946 -- competes with Korn/Ferry International , Kforce Inc and SFN Group Inc .

Shares of the Troy, Michigan-based company were up 8 percent at $14.62 on Wednesday morning on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)