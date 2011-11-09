UPDATE 2-Kelly Services Q3 profit tops estimates

* Q3 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.42
* Q3 rev $1.41 bln vs est $1.43 bln
Nov 9 Kelly Services Inc more than
doubled its quarterly profit that topped market estimates,
benefiting from continued demand for temporary staffing
services.
The staffing sector is seen as a barometer of economic
health. ManpowerGroup -- considered a bellwether for the
sector -- reported strong quarterly profit in October and said
demand for temporary workers was "solid".
"Today's employers are seeking greater workforce flexibility
as they adapt to new market realities," Kelly Chief Executive
Carl Camden said in a statement.
For the 13 weeks ending Oct. 2, Troy, Michigan-based Kelly
Services' income rose to $19.7 million, or 52 cents a share,
from $9.6 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Kelly, which competes with Switzerland's Adecco ,
Dutch-based Randstad and Robert Half International
, earned 51 cents a share on an adjusted basis, while
analysts' had expected quarterly earnings of 42 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at Kelly Services -- founded in 1946 by William
Kelly in Detroit -- rose 10 percent to $1.41 billion.
Kelly Services assigns professional and technical employees
in sectors from finance, education and engineering to
information technology, law and healthcare.
Shares of Kelly Services, valued at about $609 million, were
trading down 10 cents at $16.48 Wednesday morning on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan and Don Sebastian)