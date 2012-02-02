UPDATE 1- Kelly Services Q4 beats Street

* Q4 EPS $0.64 vs est $0.42

Feb 2 Staffing company Kelly Services Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations, helped by sustained demand in North America.

Net income rose to $24.1 million, or 64 cents a share, compared with $14.6 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue from services rose 5 percent to $1.4 billion.

Revenue from the Americas rose to $996.8 million from $936.0 million, driven by a 6.5 percent jump in sales in the United States.

Analysts expected earnings of 42 cents a share on revenue of $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kelly Services -- founded in 1946 -- has a market value of about $631 million, and competes with Korn/Ferry International and Kforce Inc.

The company assigns professional and technical employees in areas such as finance, education, engineering, information technology, law, healthcare and home care.

Shares of the Troy, Michigan-based company closed at $17.11 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.