Kelly Services profit rises on North America demand

May 9 Staffing company Kelly Services Inc's quarterly profit rose, helped by higher demand in North America.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $9.2 million, or 24 cents per share, from $1.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent $1.35 billion.

Revenue from the Americas jumped 3 percent to $919.4 million.

