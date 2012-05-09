UPDATE 1-Kelly Services profit beats on higher N. America demand

* Q1 EPS $0.24 vs est $0.18

* Q1 rev $1.35 bln vs est $1.38 bln

* Americas rev up 4 pct

May 9 Staffing company Kelly Services Inc posted a quarterly profit ahead of market expectations, helped by sustained demand in North America.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $9.2 million, or 24 cents per share, from $1.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company -- founded in 1946 by William Kelly in Detroit -- rose 1 percent $1.35 billion.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $1.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross profit rose 6 percent to $223.7 million in the first quarter.

"By staying focused on our strategy, we were able to leverage a leaner cost structure, improve our gross profit rate, and increase earnings," said Chief Executive Carl Camden.

Revenue from the Americas jumped 4 percent to $987.4 million, driven by a 2 percent rise in the United States. Total Americas revenue includes Kelly's commercial, professional and technical, and outsourcing and consulting group segments.

Kelly Services assigns professional and technical employees in areas such as finance, education, engineering, information technology, law, healthcare and home care.

The staffing sector is seen as a barometer of economic health. Manpower Group -- considered a bellwether for the sector -- also reported strong quarterly profit in April.

U.S. economic growth is expected to continue for the rest of the year with service sector jobs seen rising 1.9 percent.

Shares of the Troy, Michigan-based company, valued at over $480 million, closed at $13.07 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.