版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 16:01 BJT

Kemira says will not buy Clariant's paper chemicals unit

HELSINKI Oct 11 Finnish chemicals group Kemira said on Thursday it will not buy Swiss company Clariant's paper chemicals unit.

Kemira was considered a possible buyer for the unit, one of three Clariant has said it planned to divest.

"As Kemira's chief executive has previously said, Kemira is not buying Clariant's paper chemicals business," spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Sakkinen told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor) (terhi.kinnunen@thomsonreuters.com; +358 9 680 50 243; Reuters Messaging: terhi.kinnunen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐